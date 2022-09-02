Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NCW To Probe Death Of Four Women After Tubectomy In Telangana

It is reported by the media that four women who underwent tubectomy at a government-sponsored sterilisation camp in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district have succumbed to various complications arising out the surgery, the NCW said in a statement. 

Tubectomy is a permanent method of contraception in women
Tubectomy is a permanent method of contraception in women

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 3:30 pm

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted a two-member inquiry committee to look into the death of four women from complications following a tubectomy procedure at a government-sponsored sterilisation camp in Telangana.

The NCW has also written to the Telangana Director General of Police  to ask it to register an FIR and  conduct a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. The Commission should be apprised of the action taken within five days, it said.   

It is reported by the media that four women who underwent tubectomy at a government-sponsored sterilisation camp in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district have succumbed to various complications arising out the surgery, the NCW said in a statement. 

"The reported crime is a matter of serious concern. The Commission has constituted a two-member Inquiry Committee, headed by Member Secretary, NCW, Meeta Rajivlochan, which will reach the state today. The team will visit the hospital and meet concerned authorities as part of its inquiry," it said 

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to the Telangana chief secretary to conduct an independent inquiry in the matter. The NCW said the incident is a case of medical negligence and licences of the concerned doctors must be revoked and they be suspended with immediate effect. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Telangana health secretary. 

Tubectomy, also known as tubal sterilisation, is a permanent method of contraception in women. It is a surgical process that blocks the fallopian tubes, thereby preventing the egg released by the ovary from reaching the uterus.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Delhi HC Allows Minor Rape Victim To Medically Terminate Pregnancy After 26 Weeks

Pregnant Woman Gang-raped In Railway Station, All Three Accused Including A Minor Arrested

Why Trimacare Is Deemed The Best Prenatal Vitamin For Indian Pregnant Women

Tags

National NCW Probe Death Four Women Tubectomy Complications Telangana Government Sponsored Sterilisation Camp Ranga Reddy
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot