Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NCSC Demands Police Action Against AAP MLA For Engaging People In Manual Scavenging

 The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has urged the police to take action against an AAP MLA for involvement in the banned practice of manual scavenging.

undefined
Manual scavenging (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 8:36 pm

 The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has demanded that AAP MLA Naresh Balyan should be booked for allegedly engaging people in the banned practice of manual scavenging.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader and Uttam Nagar MLA had recently shared four pictures of drain and sewage cleaning as part of monsoon preparedness on Twitter.

"Even though the Delhi Municipal Corporation is not performing its duties, the Delhi government is dedicated to helping the people. Before the arrival of the monsoon, all major drains of the Uttam Nagar assembly constituency are being cleaned by the PWD so that there is no problem of waterlogging in any colony," he said in Hindi.

Related stories

No Death Reported Due To Engaging In Manual Scavenging: Govt

The Truth About Manual Scavenging In India

‘No Country Sends Its People To Gas Chambers To Die’: SC Raps Centre On Manual Scavenging

NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla responded to Balyan's tweet, saying, "The SC community should not be misused while doing politics. They should remember that manual scavenging is a crime and MLA Naresh Balyan is involved in this crime. @CPDelhi take immediate action on this and inform the NCSC about the action taken as soon as possible."

Defending himself, Balyan said the people were not cleaning sewers but drains, and the work was being undertaken by the public welfare department. Manual scavenging is a banned practice under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (PEMSR). The Act bans the use of any individual for manually cleaning, carrying, disposing of or otherwise handling in any manner, human excreta till its disposal.

Tags

National National Commission For Scheduled Castes (NCSC) AAP Manual Scavenging Delhi Municipal Corporation PWD Waterlogging
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early