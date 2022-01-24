Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NCP Supports Maha CM Thackeray Over His Comments On Hindutva

In his address to Shiv Sainiks on Sunday, which was also the birth anniversary of his father and party founder Bal Thackeray, the chief minister said the Sena has left the BJP and not Hindutva.

NCP Supports Maha CM Thackeray Over His Comments On Hindutva
NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik speaks in support of Uddhav Thackeray's comments on Hindutva - PTI

Trending

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 2:14 pm

Backing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his comments on Hindutva, the NCP on Monday said everyone should be proud of the religion they profess, but it is wrong to spread hatred in its name and the Shiv Sena president has given the same message. In his address to Shiv Sainiks on Sunday, which was also the birth anniversary of his father and party founder Bal Thackeray, the chief minister said the Sena has left the BJP and not Hindutva.

The CM had also said, “I believe that BJP's opportunistic Hindutva is only for power. The Shiv Sena had aligned with the BJP as it wanted power for Hindutva. The Sena never used Hindutva for the sake of power." Reacting to the comments, state minister and NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “Everyone should be proud of their religion, but it is harmful if there is hatred against others."

"The Shiv Sena is trying to say the same thing that one must be proud of their religion and propagate it, but it is wrong to spread hatred against others. We think Uddhav Thackeray ji has said the same thing,” said Malik, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra. Hitting out at the Election Commission, Malik said seeking votes in the name of religion is a violation of the Code of Conduct.

Related stories

Schools Reopen In Maha; Govt Hopes Students Will Enjoy Being Back To Classrooms

Majority Of Parents In Maharashtra Unwilling To Send Children To School From Jan 24: Survey

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

“But, since the last seven-eight years, the Election Commission has been mum when votes are being canvassed in the name of religion. This is the helplessness of the Election Commission. We feel the poll body should think about it or else it will lose its credibility,” he said. Five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - are going to polls starting next month.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Maharashtra Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray NCP Leader Hindutva
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

R-Day: Full Dress Rehearsal Parade Held In Srinagar

R-Day: Full Dress Rehearsal Parade Held In Srinagar

Jammu-Srinagar NH Opens For Stranded Vehicles

PM Interacts With Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients; Calls On Them To Support 'Vocal for Local'

National Girl Child Day| ‘Immense Priority Accorded To Empower Girls’: PM Modi

Delhi HC Lists For April 20 PIL On Issue Of Prime Minister's Security

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

SA vs IND: India End Tour With Defeat As South Africa Sweep ODI Series

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1