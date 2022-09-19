Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NCP Attacks Maha Govt, Centre On Farmer's Suicide, Lumpy Skin Disease Spread

In Mumbai, the Nationalist Congress Party attacked the Maharashtra and Central governments for handling lumpy virus disease in cattle and the suicide of a farmer in Pune.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 7:13 pm

The Nationalist Congress Party on Monday attacked the Centre and the Maharashtra government in Mumbai over the suicide of a farmer in Pune as well as the handling of the lumpy virus disease in cattle.

Addressing reporters, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase also slammed the Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis-led government over the delay in the cabinet expansion. Shinde and Fadnavis had taken oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30. The first cabinet expansion, however, took place 41 days later on August 9.

"Dashrath Laxman Kedare, a farmer from Junnar (in Pune district) died by suicide on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday (September 17). He blamed the Modi government for farmers in distress in the country. We condemn the Modi government. When an annadata (food provider) commits suicide, then the government has to give a justification for this,” Tapase said.

He also said the state government did not look committed to tackling the spread of lumpy skin disease, which has killed several thousand heads of cattle nationwide.

Tags

National Congress Maharashtra Mumbai City Maharashtra Government Farmers Suicide Cases Farmer Suicide Lumpy Skin Disease Pune
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

AAP Extends Sarcastic Birthday Wish To PM Narendra Modi; Calls Him 'Innovator-In-Chief', 'Technology Geek'

AAP Extends Sarcastic Birthday Wish To PM Narendra Modi; Calls Him 'Innovator-In-Chief', 'Technology Geek'