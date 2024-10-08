National

NC-Congress Wins J&K Assembly Polls

The Indian National Congress and National Conference (NC) won majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, taking place for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly poll results | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Supporters of Indian National Congress and National Conference party celebrate early leads in election outside a counting center on the outskirts of Srinagar.

J-K Polls: Omar Abdullah wins from Budgam
J-K Polls: Omar Abdullah wins from Budgam | Photo: PTI
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah leaves for Budgam to get the certificate after he won from the constituency in the Assembly elections, in Srinagar.

Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Congress party and National Conference supporters celebrate J&K Assembly poll results, in Srinagar.

| Photo: PTI
Zamir Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah, sons of National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, after the latter won the state Assembly elections from Budgam constituency, in Srinagar.

Congress workers celebrate
Congress workers celebrate | Photo: PTI
Congress workers celebrate as the Congress-National Conference alliance leads during the counting of votes of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in J&K.

Peerzada Mohammed Syed celebrates his victory in Anantnag
Peerzada Mohammed Syed celebrates his victory in Anantnag | Photo: PTI
Former Minister & Congress candidate Peerzada Mohammed Syed celebrates his victory in the J & K Assembly polls, in Anantnag.

| Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Supporters of Congress and National Conference (NC) celebrate as the Congress-NC alliance leads during the counting of votes of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in J&K.

| Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Congress party and National Conference supporters celebrate J&K Assembly poll results, in Srinagar.

| Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
Supporters of Indian National Congress and National Conference party celebrate early leads in election outside a counting center on the outskirts of Srinagar.

