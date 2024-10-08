NC-Congress Wins J&K Assembly Polls

Supporters of Indian National Congress and National Conference party celebrate early leads in election outside a counting center on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah leaves for Budgam to get the certificate after he won from the constituency in the Assembly elections, in Srinagar.
Congress party and National Conference supporters celebrate J&K Assembly poll results, in Srinagar.
Zamir Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah, sons of National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, after the latter won the state Assembly elections from Budgam constituency, in Srinagar.
Congress workers celebrate as the Congress-National Conference alliance leads during the counting of votes of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in J&K.
Former Minister & Congress candidate Peerzada Mohammed Syed celebrates his victory in the J & K Assembly polls, in Anantnag.
Supporters of Congress and National Conference (NC) celebrate as the Congress-NC alliance leads during the counting of votes of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in J&K.
Congress party and National Conference supporters celebrate J&K Assembly poll results, in Srinagar.
Supporters of Indian National Congress and National Conference party celebrate early leads in election outside a counting center on the outskirts of Srinagar.