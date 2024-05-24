National

Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh

The gunfight took place in the morning when a team of Special Task Force (STF) was returning after an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

PTI
Naxalite killed in an encounter with security personnel (Representational Image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border in Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

The gunfight took place in the morning when a team of Special Task Force (STF) was returning after an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

The STF personnel were part of a joint squad of security forces that had gunned down seven Naxalites in an encounter in the Pallewaya-Handawada area along the Bijapur-Narayanpur border on Thursday.

After Thursday's encounter, security personnel were returning to their base when Naxalites fired on a patrolling team of the STF leading to a gunbattle between the two sides on Friday morning, he said.

After the firing stopped, the body of a Naxalite in ‘uniform’ was recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

Altogether, 8 Naxalites were killed in this operation which was launched on May 21, he added.

With the latest incident, 113 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Today | How To Check? tbse.tripura.gov.in
  2. 10-Year-Old Girl Ends Life After Mother Refuses To Take Her For Outing
  3. Missing Bangladesh MP 'Honey-Trapped', Body 'Skinned'; Bengal CID Detains 1 | Horrific Details
  4. Seven Booked For Conducting Child Marriage In Madhya Pradesh
  5. Thane Boiler Blast: Windows Crack, Objects Fly In CCTV Videos Of Explosion's Impact On Nearby Areas | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actors' Body Polls: AMMA President Mohanlal Not Keen For Second Term?
  2. Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Receives 8-Minute Standing Ovation, Team Dances On Red Carpet
  3. Park Seo-joon's Agency Briefly Responds To Dating Rumours With American Actress Lauren Tsai
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mumbai Post-Release From Hospital; Hides Behind Umbrella- Watch Video
  5. Aishwarya Rai Shares Glimpses Of Her Mom's Birthday Celebrations With Aaradhya; Fans Ask 'Where's Abhishek Bachchan'
Sports News
  1. World Record Alert: Grandmother Becomes Oldest International Cricketer - Know Details Inside
  2. NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jaylen Brown Scores 40 To Give Boston Celtics 2-0 Lead
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs RR Qualifier 2: Will It Rain Today In Chennai?
  5. Scottie Scheffler Arrest: Police Officer Under 'Corrective Action' For not Having Bodycam Activated
World News
  1. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
  2. Turbulence-Hit Singapore Airlines Flight Passengers Undergo Treatment For Brain, Spinal And Bone Injuries
  3. Vietnam: Fire At Hanoi Apartment Building Leaves 14 Dead
  4. US Regulators Take Aim At Live Nation: Lawsuit Alleges 'Monopoly' Tactics In Live Music Industry
  5. List Of Countries Which Recognise Palestine In 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Enters Geneva Open Semis