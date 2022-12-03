Navy To Demonstrate Combat Prowess Through Operational Demonstration On Navy Day

The Indian Navy is all set to display its combat prowess and capability through an operational demonstration at Visakhapatnam on December 4 on the occasion of Navy Day.

Traditionally, Navy Day celebrations are held in New Delhi in the presence of the President and other dignitaries. This year, for the first time, celebrations are being held outside the national capital, the defence ministry said in a statement on Friday. India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

"This year, as India ushers in the 'Amrit Kaal' with the commencement of the celebrations of 75 years of her independence, the Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate India’s combat prowess and capability through an 'Operational Demonstration' at Visakhapatnam on Sunday," it said. The President of India and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu, would witness the event as the guest of honour. Several dignitaries from the central and state governments are expected to attend the event, which will be hosted by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, the statement said. Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from the Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Commands would showcase the capability and versatility of the Indian Navy. The event will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage, it added.

"The Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness amongst our citizens and highlights the Navy’s contributions towards national security," the statement said.

