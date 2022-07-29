Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Naveen Patnaik Flags Off E-Buses, E-Rickshaws For Bhubaneswar

The buses have 30 seats each, out of which those reserved for women have been marked in pink, an official said. The zero-emission electric vehicles will promote green mobility, while paving the way for a sustainable future and 'Sabuja Odisha', he said.

undefined
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off 10 e-buses and 50 e-rickshaws to make Bhubaneswar an environment-friendly city

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 10:27 pm

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off 10 e-buses and 50 e-rickshaws to make Bhubaneswar an environment-friendly city with less carbon emission.

The buses have 30 seats each, out of which those reserved for women have been marked in pink, an official said. The zero-emission electric vehicles will promote green mobility, while paving the way for a sustainable future and 'Sabuja Odisha', he said.

The number of e-buses will increase to 50 in the future and the focus will also be on the employment of women in the operations, he added. Rides on the e-buses will be free till July 31.

Related stories

Audi To Focus On Electric Vehicles From 2033: Official

Moto Business Service To Manage Electric Vehicles Of FullFily

Omega Seiki Mobility Opens Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Facility At Faridabad

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Naveen Flags Off E-Buses E-Rickshaws Bhubaneswar Zero-emission Employment Of Women Electric Vehicles Promote Green Mobility Sustainable Future Sabuja Odisha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087