Nashik Sees 21 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 634

With the addition of 21 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,79,157 on Monday, an official said.

As many as 99 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,69,621, while the toll remained unchanged at 8,902, he said.

The district is now left with 634 active cases, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,74,584 were from Nashik city, 1,78,233 from other parts of the district, 13,967 from Malegaon, and 8,457 patients were from outside the district, the official said.

(Inputs from PTI)