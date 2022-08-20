Narendra Modi Government Surpassed Previous Governments In Increasing Agricultural Budget: J P Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has done a lot for farmers with a fourfold increase in the agricultural budget in eight years.

Addressing a public meeting at the municipal council ground in Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district, Nadda claimed that no other government worked so much for the farmers as the current dispensation.

The Opposition kept talking about the farmers' agitation, but the Modi government focused on helping farmers prosper, he claimed. "The agricultural budget has seen a fourfold increase during Narendra Modi's tenure as prime minister. It is now Rs 1,33,000 crore from just Rs. 33,000 crore in 2014," he said.

The country has to grow unitedly to become a developed nation by 2047, he added. "We have to also keep in mind our traditions and Indian culture, the oldest in the world," he added.

The BJP president highlighted Ayushman Bharat, Himcare and Ujjawala schemes of the Centre and opening of the prestigious Atal Tunnel in Rohtang by PM Modi after completion of its work on a war footing in 2020.

He also reminded the people how Modi restored in 2014 Himachal Pradesh's special category status, which had been cancelled by the previous Congress government. Nadda further said Prime Minister Modi-led central government is positively considering to give tribal status to the Hati community and a final decision in this regard would be taken soon.

The BJP president said Sirmour BJP leaders had come to Delhi to meet on the issue. He took them first to the Union Home Minister and then to the PM for fulfilling their demand, he added.

Nadda said 57.1-km-long seven ropeways are being constructed in Himachal Pradesh at a cost of Rs 32,000 crore. This, he said, includes the eight-km-long ropeway from Shirgul Mahadev Temple to Churdhar to be built at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

The BJP national president said some political parties were demanding proof of air and surgical strikes carried out by the armed forces. "Provide them the proof in November," Nadda said, gesturing that the voters should press the button (on the EVM in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls).

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap and Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, Nadda paid obeisance at the Paonta Sahib Gurudwara.

(With PTI Inputs)