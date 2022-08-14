Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Nagaland Logs Four New Covid-19 Cases

The state has administered 17,11,144 COVID-19 vaccines to eligible beneficiaries till Saturday, the official said.

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 9:15 pm

Nagaland on Sunday reported four fresh COVID-19 cases, three more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 35,870, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 775 as two coronavirus-positive patients succumbed to the infection in Dimapur district in the last 24 hours, he said. Of the fresh cases, two were reported from Kohima district and one each from Dimapur and Mokokchung.

Five more patients recuperated from the disease since Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,551. Nagaland currently has 36 active cases, and 1,508 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Altogether 4,78,698 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far.

The state has administered 17,11,144 COVID-19 vaccines to eligible beneficiaries till Saturday, the official said.

-With PTI Input

