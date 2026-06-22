Murder Accused Shot in Leg While Attempting to Flee: Karnataka Police

An accused in a murder case was shot in the leg while allegedly attempting to flee after attacking a police team by pelting stones and threatening officers with a knife in this district on Monday, police said.
The accused was identified as Mahesh Talwar, one of the suspects in the murder of six people at Govindpur village in Vijayapura district on May 29 over a land dispute, they said.
He was subsequently arrested, and his condition is stated to be stable, police added.
In connection with the murder case registered under the limits of Chadachan station, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said a Special Investigation Team had been formed and that 38 accused persons had been arrested so far.
"This morning, we received information about the presence of one of the accused near Ittangihal village within Vijayapura Rural police limits. When the police team went to apprehend him, he attempted to flee on seeing the officers. He attacked the police by pelting stones and threatened them with a knife," he told reporters.
According to the SP, one of the investigating officers first fired two rounds into the air as a warning. Despite this, the accused continued his attempt to escape, following which the police fired one round at his right leg.
"He was apprehended and taken into custody before being admitted to the hospital. His condition is stable, and there are no serious health complications," he said.
Two police personnel were also injured during the incident. They have been admitted to the hospital, and their condition is stated to be stable, the SP added.
"In connection with this incident, we are registering another case at Vijayapura Rural police station. As far as the Govindpur murder case is concerned, a total of 38 accused persons have been arrested so far, and the investigation is continuing," he added.
According to the police, Chandrakant Nirale, his sons Samarth and Rahul Dundappa Nirale, Shivaputra Nirale, and Shabbir Attar Bikar were among those murdered.
Further investigation is underway.