Mumbai: Two Men Dupe Senior Citizen Of Rs 22 Lakh Using Online Payment App

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a senior citizen of Rs 22 lakh through a fraudulent transfer from his bank account using an online payment app, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

According to a Dindoshi police station official, two persons befriended the 68-year-old victim and transferred Rs 22 lakh from his account through an online payment app on the pretext of playing a game on his mobile phone.

"After a complaint was filed, we managed to arrest both accused. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added.

(Inputs from PTI)