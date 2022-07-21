Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai: Two Men Dupe Senior Citizen Of Rs 22 Lakh Using Online Payment App

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a senior citizen of Rs 22 lakh through a fraudulent transfer from his bank account using an online payment app, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

undefined
Cyber Crime .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 1:09 pm

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a senior citizen of Rs 22 lakh through a fraudulent transfer from his bank account using an online payment app, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

According to a Dindoshi police station official, two persons befriended the 68-year-old victim and transferred Rs 22 lakh from his account through an online payment app on the pretext of playing a game on his mobile phone.

"After a complaint was filed, we managed to arrest both accused. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added.

(Inputs from PTI) 

Tags

National Arrest Fraudulent Transfer Mumbai Police Official Dupe Senior Citizen Online Payment App Dindoshi Police Station Official 68-year-old Victim Transferred Rs 22 Lakh From His Account
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live