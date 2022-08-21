Mumbai Sees 818 Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality

Mumbai on Sunday reported 818 new coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 11,38,349, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Of the 818 new cases, only 57 patients were symptomatic while the rest were asymptomatic, it said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by one to 19,673, the BMC said in a bulletin.

At least 8,347 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted so far in Mumbai to 1,80,10,697.

With 881 patients recovering from the coronavirus infection during the day, the count of recoveries in the metropolis reached 11,12,915, leaving the city with 5,761 active cases.

The case recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 97.8 per cent, while the overall growth rate stood at 0.072 per cent between August 14 and 20, the bulletin stated.

