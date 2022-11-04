Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Mumbai Sees 47 Covid-19 Cases, First 'Zero Death' Day In November

The metropolis had added 62 cases to its tally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out. The recovery count increased by 86 and touched 11,33,987, leaving the city with an active caseload of 548.

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 7:44 pm

Mumbai on Friday reported 47 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,54,276, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,741 after a gap of three days, a civic official said.

On Thursday, the metropolis had added 62 cases to its tally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 86 and touched 11,33,987, leaving the city with an active caseload of 548, he said.

So far, 1,84,72,626 samples have been tested for coronavirus, including 4,974 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data. It also showed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent and the tally doubling time was 8,881 days. 

(With PTI Inputs)

