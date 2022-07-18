Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Mumbai Sees 167 Covid-19 Cases; No Addition To Toll After Gap Of Five Days

The recovery count increased by 235 to reach 10,99,398, leaving the city with 2,232 active cases. Of the 167 new cases detected, only 13 were symptomatic. A civic bulletin said 6,886 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day.

Covid-19

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 8:33 pm

Mumbai on Monday reported 167 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,21,262 but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,632 as no fresh fatality was reported after a gap of five days, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official added.

The fresh addition to the tally was a drop from the 276 cases reported on Sunday, when two deaths had taken place as well. The recovery count increased by 235 to reach 10,99,398, leaving the city with 2,232 active cases, he added.

Of the 167 new cases detected, only 13 were symptomatic, the official said. A civic bulletin said 6,886 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, a 35 per cent dip from the 10,656 samples examined on Sunday, which the official said may have been the cause of lower number of cases being detected.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the metropolis stands at 1,77,05,536. Civic data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 11 and 17 was 0.028 per cent.

It also revealed the caseload doubling time was 2,422 days and the positivity rate was 2.42 per cent. 

(With PTI Inputs)

