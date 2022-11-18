Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Mumbai Sees 13 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 164 As 41 Recover

The city had witnessed 26 COVID-19 cases a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 7:59 pm

Mumbai on Friday reported 13 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,54,771, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,742, a civic official said.

The city had witnessed 26 COVID-19 cases a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 41 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,34,865, leaving the metropolis with 164 active cases, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 30,314 days.

The overall growth rate of cases between November 11 and 17 is 0.002 per cent.

So far, 1,85,23,959 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 3,896 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Mumbai Maharashtra
