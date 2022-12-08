Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Mumbai Logs 14 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 61

  A bulletin from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there were 14 new Coronavirus cases in Mumbai on Thursday, bringing the overall total to 11,54,972.

covid-19
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 10:58 pm

 
Mumbai on Thursday reported 14 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 11,54,972, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the metropolis, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

The death toll in the metropolis remained unchanged at 19,744.
On Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed seven COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.

The city is left with 61 active COVID-19 cases, as per the bulletin, while the case doubling rate has increased to 1,26,926 days.
As many as 2,782 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count in the financial capital to 1,85,83,003, said the BMC.

The tally of recoveries reached 11,35,167 after two patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.

