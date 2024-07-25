Mumbai Heavily Waterlogged Again After Pounding Rain

A train passes above the Andheri subway which has been closed due to waterlogging during heavy rainfall, in Mumbai.
An auto repair shop owner watches the water level rise inside his shop as it rains in Mumbai.
A commuter makes his way through a waterlogged road after rains, in Mumbai.
A motorist rides through a waterlogged street as it rains in Mumbai.
People walk through a waterlogged street as it rains in Mumbai.
Vihar Lake overflows due to heavy rainfall, in Mumbai.
Children inside a school van during heavy downpours in Mumbai.
Vehicles in a traffic jam on the Western Express Highway during rain, in Mumbai.