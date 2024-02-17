After yesterday's incident where over 20 vehicles were gutted as a fire broke out in Borivali, another fire incident has been reported to take place in Govandi's Baiganwadi at around 4 am. As per media reports, the massive blaze has damaged at least ten to fifteen houses and commercial units.
However, according to the official, nobody was injured in the incident.
The fire brigade received a call at 3.55 am following which, the fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. Besides the fire brigade, the local residents were also seen putting out the fire with buckets of water.
"Around 15 galas (commercial units) on the ground floor and some houses on the first floor were damaged in the fire that broke out in a chawl at Bainganwadi in Adarsh Nagar area of Govandi," the fire brigade official said.
As per PTI, the blaze engulfed some electrical wiring and installations, plastic sheets, household items, wooden planks and furniture.
The actual cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
A day ago, over 20 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that broke out in an open parking lot in suburban Borivali.