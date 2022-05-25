Wednesday, May 25, 2022
MP: Monkey Dies Of Electrocution, Locals Hold Funeral In Traditional Way

A video surfaced on social media, in which some people along with a music band were seen taking out a procession. A man was seen holding the carcass with garlands and wrapped in a cloth with the name of Lord Ram inscribed on it.

MP: Monkey Dies Of Electrocution, Locals Hold Funeral In Traditional Way
Monkey dies of electrocution

Updated: 25 May 2022 10:53 am

Residents of a town in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district held a traditional funeral of a monkey that died due to electrocution. A funeral procession was taken out before the animal's last rites in Teother town on Monday.

A video surfaced on social media, in which some people along with a music band were seen taking out a procession. A man was seen holding the carcass with garlands and wrapped in a cloth with the name of Lord Ram inscribed on it.

Mahendra Kesharwani, a local trader, said when he reached his shop on Monday, he found the monkey dead near an electric pole. “When contacted, local civic officials said it is the work of the forest department to cremate the animals. On the other hand, the forest department said it is the civic body's responsibility," he told reporters. 

After forest officials were repeatedly contacted, they suggested that the citizens could perform the last rites of the ape, he said. “We traders then decided to perform the monkey's last rites in a traditional way,” he said. Later, some village residents buried the carcass with full respect as per the traditions, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

