MP Minister Says ID Cards Should Be Checked At Garba Venues

Madhya Pradesh culture minister Usha Thakur on Thursday said entry into Garba dance venues in the state during the coming Navratri festival should be allowed only after checking of identity cards to prevent "Love Jihad".

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 6:30 pm

Traditional Garba dances would be held during the nine-day festival of goddess Durga which will begin on September 26. 

“Now Garba organizers are watchful. Those who come to Garbas should bring identity cards. No one (should be allowed) without identity cards. This is advice for all. Garbas had become a means of Love Jihad," the BJP leader said, speaking to reporters here.

Hindu right-wing leaders have claimed in the past that a `Love Jihad' conspiracy was afoot in the country where Hindu girls were lured by men from the minority community and forced to convert upon marriage.

Earlier, Thakur had demanded a ban on the entry of non-Hindus at Garba venues.

(Inputs from PTI)

