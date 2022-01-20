Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
MP Logs 7,597 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths; Active Tally At 43,973

The positivity rate stood at 9.8 per cent as against 9.7 per cent recorded on Tuesday.

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 2:47 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,52,644 on Wednesday after an addition of 7,597 new cases, while the death toll increased by five times to reach 10,552, a health department official said.

The positivity rate stood at 9.8 per cent as against 9.7 per cent recorded on Tuesday, when the state had registered 7,154 infections, he said. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

Madhya Pradesh's recovery count rose to 7,98,119 after 3,069 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 43,973 active cases, the official said. Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 2,047 and 1,341 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.

With 77,414 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,49,87,095, the official said. A total of 10,81,59,532 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 1,99,363 on Wednesday, an official release said. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,52,644, new cases 7,597, death toll 10,552, recoveries 7,98,119, active cases 43,973, number of tests so far 2,49,87,095.

With PTI Inputs 

National Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 Active Covid Cases COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Covid-19 Surge
