MP Logs 25 Covid-19 Cases

covid-19 cases
covid-19 cases

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 10:21 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 25 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,54,204, a health official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771 as no fresh COVID-19 fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. 

The case positivity rate in MP stood at 0.5 per cent, he said. With 24 people recovering from the viral infection, the overall count of recoveries went up to 10,43,278, leaving the state with 155 active cases.

With 4,209 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 3,00,21,819, he added. A government release said 13,20,82,375 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 17,582 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,204, new cases 25, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,278, active cases 155 number of tests so far 3,00,21,819.

-With PTI Input

