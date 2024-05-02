Mother, Baby Die After Mumbai Hospital Allegedly Carriers Out Delivery Using Cellphone Torch

"They had made an incision and then came to get a signature saying she had suffered a fit and a C-section was needed. That's when the power went out and they did not send us to another hospital even after that. They took us to the operation theatre and did the delivery with the help of a phone torch. The child died and, when we cried, the doctor said the mother would survive. They referred us to Sion Hospital, but she had died by then. There was no oxygen available either," she alleged.