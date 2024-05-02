Mother, Baby Die After Mumbai Hospital Allegedly Carriers Out Delivery Using Cellphone Torch

A pregnant mother and her baby died after doctors allegedly carried out a caesarian delivery using cellphone torch at a Mumbai hospital.
The news has sent shockwaves across the country as the incident is said to have allegedly taken place at a hospital manned by India's richest civic body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Reports said Khusruddin Ansari, who is specially-abled got his 26-year-old wife Sahidun admitted to the Sushma Swaraj maternity home for her delivery.
“The family has alleged that power went out in the maternity home on Monday and the generator wasn't turned on for three hours,” reported NDTV.
Advertisement
“They said that even after they lost the mother and child, another delivery was carried out in the darkness,” the above report said.
The family have been protesting outside the hospital for days and the BMC has finally ordered an inquiry.
The above report quoting Ansari's mother said, "My daughter-in-law was absolutely healthy and had been pregnant for nine months. All her reports were okay. They took her for the delivery at 7 am on April 29, kept her the whole day and, until 8 pm, we were told everything was fine. Doctors told us that the delivery would be normal. Then, when I went to meet her, I saw that she was covered in blood."
Advertisement
"They had made an incision and then came to get a signature saying she had suffered a fit and a C-section was needed. That's when the power went out and they did not send us to another hospital even after that. They took us to the operation theatre and did the delivery with the help of a phone torch. The child died and, when we cried, the doctor said the mother would survive. They referred us to Sion Hospital, but she had died by then. There was no oxygen available either," she alleged.
Ansari as per the above report said, "Just as I am suffering, the doctors and staff should suffer, they should be punished. The hospital should be closed.”
"I want justice. I earn a small amount and I am specially abled. I got married with great difficulty, my life has been ruined," he said.