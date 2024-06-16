More Interest Now In Pocket Version Of Constitution, Courtesy Rahul Gandhi

Measuring roughly 20 centimetres in length and nine centimetres in breadth, a leather-bound copy of the Constitution, which was frequently flashed by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha elections has become common interest | Photo: File Image

Measuring roughly 20 centimetres in length and nine centimetres in breadth, a leather-bound copy of the Constitution, which was frequently flashed by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha elections has become common interest | Photo: File Image