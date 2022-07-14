Monsoon Session Of Himachal Assembly From August 10

The monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held from August 10 to 13, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Cabinet decided to recommend the state governor to convene the monsoon session of the state Assembly in four sittings from August 10 to 13, the spokesperson said.

The cabinet also decided to fill 500 posts of medical officers in Health Department, he added.

The Cabinet gave its nod to extend the Market Intervention Scheme for the procurement of apple, mango, and citrus fruits for the current year.

Under the scheme, 1,44,936 MT of apple will be procured at a rate of Rs 10.50 per kg with handling charges of Rs 2.75 per kg.

As many as 305 procurement centers will be opened as per the demand of the fruit growers, of which 169 collection centers will be opened and operated by the HPMC and 136 by HIMFED.

The Cabinet decided to lift the ban on transfers for 10 days from July 18 to 27.

It also decided to fill 880 posts of community health officers on a contractual basis under the National Health Mission, he added.

Nineteen 19 posts of medical officers in the Department of Dental Health Services will also be filled on a contractual basis.