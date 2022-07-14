Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Monsoon Session Of Himachal Assembly From August 10

The Cabinet gave its nod to extend the Market Intervention Scheme for the procurement of apple, mango, and citrus fruits for the current year.

undefined
Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Rains Photo: AP/Fareed Khan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 9:01 pm

The monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held from August 10 to 13, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.  

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.  

The Cabinet decided to recommend the state governor to convene the monsoon session of the state Assembly in four sittings from August 10 to 13, the spokesperson said.  

The cabinet also decided to fill 500 posts of medical officers in Health Department, he added.

The Cabinet gave its nod to extend the Market Intervention Scheme for the procurement of apple, mango, and citrus fruits for the current year.  

Under the scheme, 1,44,936 MT of apple will be procured at a rate of Rs 10.50 per kg with handling charges of Rs 2.75 per kg.   

Related stories

Odisha Overcomes Monsoon Rain Deficit: Indian Meteorological Department

Monsoon Rains Cause Havoc In Pakistan’s Karachi

Maverick Rains And Monsoon Melancholy

As many as 305 procurement centers will be opened as per the demand of the fruit growers, of which 169 collection centers will be opened and operated by the HPMC and 136 by HIMFED.  

The Cabinet decided to lift the ban on transfers for 10 days from July 18 to 27.  

It also decided to fill  880 posts of community health officers on a contractual basis under the National Health Mission, he added.   

Nineteen 19 posts of medical officers in the Department of Dental Health Services will also be filled on a contractual basis.

Tags

National Medical Officers Department Of Dental Health Services Monsoon Session Himachal Assembly Market Intervention Scheme State Assembly Community Health Officers National Health Mission
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam