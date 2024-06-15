National

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP

The meeting tends to garner special attention as it is taking place after the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech this week in Nagpur where, without taking any name, he seemed to express discontent over how the ruling party conducted its election campaign this time. It is widely perceived that his 'true sevak should serve without arrogance' remark was directed at a top BJP leader, possibly PM Narendra Modi.

PTI
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (L) and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the simmering row over a possible rift between the pro-Hindu outfit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which surfaced after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, a big meeting involving Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat is expected to take place today in Gorakhpur, which is the latter's Assembly bastion.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses during the concluding function of 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg - Dwitiya', in Nagpur, Monday, June 10, 2024 - PTI
Rift In RSS-BJP? Mohan Bhagwat Reminds Them Of ‘Decorum’; Organiser Says BJP Didn’t Listen To ‘Voices On The Streets’

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

The meeting scheduled amid the political tension is often being termed as a 'courtesy meet' as Mr Bhagwat currently is visiting the Chief Minister's constituency for an unrelated event. As per media reports, the meeting is set to take place either between 2 and 4 pm or after the the RSS chief's visit to the Gorakhnath Temple at 4.15 pm.

The meeting tends to garner special attention as it is taking place after the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech this week in Nagpur where, without taking any name, he seemed to express discontent over how the ruling party conducted its election campaign this time. It is widely perceived that his 'true sevak should serve without arrogance' remark was directed at a top BJP leader, possibly PM Narendra Modi.

null - null
Deep Dive | Ep 9 | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Criticizes Narendra Modi's Campaign

BY Outlook Web Desk

Furthermore, the speculation of a rift between the RSS and BJP was fuelled by another senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar's fresh dig at BJP on Friday where he mentioned, "those who did bhakti of Lord Ram gradually became arrogant. That party was declared the biggest party but were stopped at 241 by Lord Ram due to arrogance."

null - null
Deep Dive | Ep 9 | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Criticizes Narendra Modi's Campaign

BY Outlook Web Desk

RSS claims 'No Rift'

However, within a day, RSS swiftly decided to junk the spreading rumour around the rift with its political unit. As per media reports, the pro-Hindu outfit termed Bhagwat's remarks as just a pick-me-up for the BJP's central leadership and claimed that the 'arrogance' remark was not directed at Mr Modi.

"There was not much difference in his (Bhagwat) speech from what he had given after the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Any address is bound to make a reference to an event as important as national elections", RSS said, as per PTI

"But it was misinterpreted and taken out of context to create confusion. His 'arrogance' remark was never directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any BJP leader", RSS further added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Recent Terror Incidents Desperate Attempt By Pak Handlers To Keep Shops Running: J-K DGP
  2. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Meloni-Modi Selfie Goes Viral
  3. Ahead Of CM's Visit To Gwalior, Two Unidentified Persons Found Murdered
  4. 'Never Indulged In It, This Is BJP's Job': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hits Back Over 'Vindictive Politics' Allegation
  5. Kerala: Two School Students Drown In Quarry Pond
Entertainment News
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. Anil Kapoor Describes His Wife Sunita Kapoor As 'Bigg Boss' Of The Family
  3. Comedian Maniesh Paul Wishes Happy Birthday To His 'Mini Me'
  4. Tom Glynn-Carney On His ‘House Of Dragon’ Character: 'Immensely Troubled, Very Complex'
  5. Socialising & Relaxation Part Of Simple Kaul's Routine For Mental Fitness
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Euro 2024 Action Continues, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  2. Slovenia Vs Denmark, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
  3. Euro 2024: Hosts Germany Thump Scotland 5-1 In Clinical Opening Win - In Pics
  4. US Open Golf: Tiger Woods 'May Or May Not' Have Played Last Game After Missing Cut
  5. ICC T20 WC 2024: SA Edge Nepal Thriller As NZ Thrash Uganda - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Emergency Crews Rescue 28 People Trapped On Upside-Down Ride At Oregon Amusement Park
  2. Visit These Historical Places To Experience The True Essence Of Juneteenth
  3. Pakistan Govt Announces Rs 10.20 Reduction In Petrol Price Ahead Of Eid Ul Adha
  4. As #Melodi Goes Viral, Here's A Look At India-Italy Ties, Facts On Italian PM Meloni
  5. Heat Wave Alert: NWS Predicts Sweltering Week For Midwest And Northeast
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Euro 2024 Action Continues, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Meloni-Modi Selfie Goes Viral