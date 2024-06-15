National

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP

The meeting tends to garner special attention as it is taking place after the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech this week in Nagpur where, without taking any name, he seemed to express discontent over how the ruling party conducted its election campaign this time. It is widely perceived that his 'true sevak should serve without arrogance' remark was directed at a top BJP leader, possibly PM Narendra Modi.