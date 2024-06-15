RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP

Amid the simmering row over a possible rift between the pro-Hindu outfit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which surfaced after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, a big meeting involving Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat is expected to take place today in Gorakhpur, which is the latter's Assembly bastion.
The meeting scheduled amid the political tension is often being termed as a 'courtesy meet' as Mr Bhagwat currently is visiting the Chief Minister's constituency for an unrelated event. As per media reports, the meeting is set to take place either between 2 and 4 pm or after the the RSS chief's visit to the Gorakhnath Temple at 4.15 pm.
The meeting tends to garner special attention as it is taking place after the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech this week in Nagpur where, without taking any name, he seemed to express discontent over how the ruling party conducted its election campaign this time. It is widely perceived that his 'true sevak should serve without arrogance' remark was directed at a top BJP leader, possibly PM Narendra Modi.
Furthermore, the speculation of a rift between the RSS and BJP was fuelled by another senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar's fresh dig at BJP on Friday where he mentioned, "those who did bhakti of Lord Ram gradually became arrogant. That party was declared the biggest party but were stopped at 241 by Lord Ram due to arrogance."
RSS claims 'No Rift'
However, within a day, RSS swiftly decided to junk the spreading rumour around the rift with its political unit. As per media reports, the pro-Hindu outfit termed Bhagwat's remarks as just a pick-me-up for the BJP's central leadership and claimed that the 'arrogance' remark was not directed at Mr Modi.
"There was not much difference in his (Bhagwat) speech from what he had given after the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Any address is bound to make a reference to an event as important as national elections", RSS said, as per PTI
"But it was misinterpreted and taken out of context to create confusion. His 'arrogance' remark was never directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any BJP leader", RSS further added.