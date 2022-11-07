Monday, Nov 07, 2022
MoE Will Celebrate November 15 As ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ To Commemorate Birsa Munda’s Birth Anniversary

Birsa Munda was a freedom fighter, social reformer and revered tribal leader of the country, who fought bravely against the exploitative system of the British colonial government.

Birsa Munda, tribal folk leader and freedom fighter. Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:46 am

The Ministry of Education will celebrate the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in schools as well as skill and higher educational institutions across the country in a grand manner, according to officials.

The contributions of brave tribal freedom fighters like Birsa Munda and others will be highlighted during these celebrations, they said.

"To commemorate the contribution of tribal freedom fighters, the MoE in association with the All India Council for Technical Education, University Grants Commission, central and private universities, other Higher Educational Institutions(HEIs), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Skilling institutions is celebrating 'JanjatiyaGaurav Divas'. 

"The nationwide celebrations will witness social activities and a large number of programmes such as debate competitions on the theme 'Contribution of Janjati Heroes in freedom struggle' in educational institutions across the country," a senior MoE official said. 

"The students will also be felicitated for their good work. These celebrations will inspire the future generations to acknowledge the sacrifices of the tribal freedom fighters of the country, take forward their legacy and the conservation of tribal culture, art and rich tribal heritage," the official added. 

Who is Birsa Munda?

Last year, the Centre had declared November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' dedicated to the memory of tribal freedom fighters. November 15 is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is revered as Bhagwan by tribal communities across the country.

Birsa Munda was a freedom fighter, social reformer and revered tribal leader of the country, who fought bravely against the exploitative system of the British colonial government.  

He organized and led the tribal movement, giving a call for 'Ulgulan' (revolt) to the tribals and encouraged them to understand their cultural roots and observe unity.

(With inputs from PTI)

