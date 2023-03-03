Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Mild Earthquake Jolts Odisha's Koraput

The earthquake took place at 5.05 am at a depth of 5 km. The epicentre was 129 km east of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, it said.

A mild earthquake in Odisha Representative Image

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 5:22 pm

A mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred in Odisha's Koraput district on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake took place at 5.05 am at a depth of 5 km. The epicentre was 129 km east of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, it said. However, there was no report of any casualty or damage to properties.

According to the Koraput district administration, tremors were felt in Narayanpatna, Laxmipur and Bandhugaon areas and people came out of their houses in panic.

