National

Middle-East Tension: Indian Nationals In Lebanon Urged To Leave Country As Conflict With Israel Escalates

The revised advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Beirut on Wednesday also advised Indian nationals not to travel to Lebanon 'in view of the recent developments and escalations in the region'. The updated advisory was issued amid Israel's continued attacks across Lebanon killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more.

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon Photo: AP
info_icon

Amid the escalating tension between Israel and Lebanon's militant outfit Hezbollah, the Indian Embassy in Beirut once again urged the Indian citizens to leave Lebanon after reports on Israel's preparation for ground offensive surfaced.

On August 1, the Indian embassy issued another advisory urging Indian citizens to leave Lebanon owing to “potential threats in the region” following an escalation of tensions due to the killing of leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Cars sit in traffic as they flee the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes, in Sidon, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. - AP
Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Deadly Strikes On, Full-On War Closer Than Ever & 'Nowhere To Go' For People

BY Outlook Web Desk

The revised advisory issued on Wednesday also strongly advised Indian nationals not to travel to Lebanon “in view of the recent developments and escalations in the region”. The updated advisory was issued amid Israel's continued attacks across Lebanon killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more.

“All Indian nationals already in Lebanon are strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through our email ID: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128,” the advisory added.

As per reports, nearly 4,000 Indian nationals are currently residing in Lebanon, and a majority of them are employed as workers in companies, the construction sector and agricultural farms

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon killed hundreds of people on Monday - AP
'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Israel-Hezbollah war: About the escalation

Since Israel's direction recently shifted from Gaza to Lebanon's militant outfit Hezbollah, they continue to be on the brink of an all-out war with the latter. The intense airstrikes were initiated after Israel's two consecutive electronic gadget attacks in Lebanon. The remote attacks using pager and walkie talkies used by Hezbollah members killed many people while several thousands were injured.

Hezbollah and the Lebanese government blamed Israel for what appeared to be a sophisticated remote attack that further intensified the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district, seen from the southern town of Marjayoun, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 - AP
Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Mossad HQ In Tel Aviv Targeted, Israel Hits Back With 'Extensive Strikes'

BY Outlook Web Desk

In line with the fear, Israeli defence minister earlier declared the start of a "new phase" of war as they initiated mobilising more troops to its border with Lebanon as a precautionary measure.

Since then, airstrikes and retaliatory attacks by both Israel and Hezbollah have killed several hundred people while countless people have sustained injuries in both countries.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. NAM Vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2, Toss Update: Namibia Choose To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  2. NAM Vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Namibia Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  3. Lesotho Vs Cameroon, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional A, Toss Update: CMR Elect To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  4. Mali Vs Ghana, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First Against GHA
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Score: NZ Look To Bounce Back And Level The Series
Football News
  1. La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Helps Barcelona Beat Getafe 1-0 - In Pics
  2. CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 To Avoid US East Coast Venues Due To FIFA Club World Cup
  3. Bhaichung Bhutia Kicks Off Football Trials To Scout Young Talent Across 50 Cities
  4. Girona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Wasteful Hosts' Winless Run Continues
  5. Arsenal 5-1 Bolton: Ethan Nwaneri Shines In EFL Cup Rout
Tennis News
  1. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  2. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  3. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  4. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Gets 15-Day Jail In Defamation Case Filed By Kirit Somaiya's Wife
  2. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  3. India Emerges As Third Largest Power in Asia; 'Full Potential' Yet To Be Reached, Show Latest Rankings
  4. Bengaluru Fridge Murder: Woman's Maggot-Infested Chopped Body To Suspect's Death | Case So Far
  5. In Photos: Heavy Rain Cripples Mumbai, Weather Alerts Issued
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. Hong Kong Court To Sentence 2 Former News Editors In Landmark Sedition Case
  3. North Korea Has Enough Uranium To Build 'Double-Digit' Number Of Bombs: Seoul Spy Agency
  4. In Photos: Flood Situation Batters England
  5. Putin Revises Russia's Nuclear Use Rules In Big Warning To Ukraine, NATO
Latest Stories
  1. Drona Desai Enters Record Books With Marathon 498-Run Knock In Under-19 Tournament
  2. AI Wearable ‘Iris’ Promises Infinite Memory, Sparks Privacy And Security Concerns | Explained
  3. MotoGP Postpones Indian Grand Prix Return Until 2026
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 26, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Maharashtra Rains: Woman Drowns In Andheri, Schools And Colleges Closed; PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled
  6. Israeli Troops Prepping For Ground Ops; US, Allies Call For 'Immediate' 21-Day Ceasefire | Key Developments
  7. J&K Polls: Phase 2 Records 57% Turnout; Highest Voting In Raesi, Srinagar Lowest With 29%
  8. Gujarat Giants Squad Analysis For PKL Season 11: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats