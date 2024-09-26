Middle-East Tension: Indian Nationals In Lebanon Urged To Leave Country As Conflict With Israel Escalates

Amid the escalating tension between Israel and Lebanon's militant outfit Hezbollah, the Indian Embassy in Beirut once again urged the Indian citizens to leave Lebanon after reports on Israel's preparation for ground offensive surfaced.
On August 1, the Indian embassy issued another advisory urging Indian citizens to leave Lebanon owing to “potential threats in the region” following an escalation of tensions due to the killing of leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah.
The revised advisory issued on Wednesday also strongly advised Indian nationals not to travel to Lebanon “in view of the recent developments and escalations in the region”. The updated advisory was issued amid Israel's continued attacks across Lebanon killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more.
“All Indian nationals already in Lebanon are strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through our email ID: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128,” the advisory added.
As per reports, nearly 4,000 Indian nationals are currently residing in Lebanon, and a majority of them are employed as workers in companies, the construction sector and agricultural farms
Israel-Hezbollah war: About the escalation
Since Israel's direction recently shifted from Gaza to Lebanon's militant outfit Hezbollah, they continue to be on the brink of an all-out war with the latter. The intense airstrikes were initiated after Israel's two consecutive electronic gadget attacks in Lebanon. The remote attacks using pager and walkie talkies used by Hezbollah members killed many people while several thousands were injured.
Hezbollah and the Lebanese government blamed Israel for what appeared to be a sophisticated remote attack that further intensified the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
In line with the fear, Israeli defence minister earlier declared the start of a "new phase" of war as they initiated mobilising more troops to its border with Lebanon as a precautionary measure.
Since then, airstrikes and retaliatory attacks by both Israel and Hezbollah have killed several hundred people while countless people have sustained injuries in both countries.