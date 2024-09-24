'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu Posts Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points

War is not with you: Netanyahu's message for Lebanon

Following the dealdiest attack on Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a message for Lebanon said, "I have a message for the people of Lebanon: Israel's war is not with you, it's with Hezbollah. For too long, Hezbollah has been using you as human shields. It placed rockets in your living rooms and missiles in your garage. Those rockets and missiles are aimed directly at our cities, directly at our citizens. To defend our people against Hezbollah strikes, we must take out those weapons."