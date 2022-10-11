Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Meteorological Warns Of Torrential Rain In Sikkim, North Bengal

Heavy rain may continue in these places thereafter till Thursday, it said. Heavy downpour has been reported from sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the last two days, leading to landslides and affecting normal life.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 5:24 pm

The Met office warned on Tuesday of heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of north Bengal and Sikkim as incessant downpour for the last two days affected normal life in the hills.

Landslides were reported on the Siliguri-Gangtok highway and other places, disrupting traffic movement in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and the Himalayan state. The department issued a red warning of torrential rain for Sikkim and an orange warning of very heavy rain in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling in north Bengal till Wednesday, it said.

Heavy rain may continue in these places thereafter till Thursday, it said. Heavy downpour has been reported from sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the last two days, leading to landslides and affecting normal life.

Alipurduar recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday at 170 mm, while Barobisha received 140 mm of rain, it said. Mangan in Sikkim received 100 mm of rain, while Singhik and Sankalan received 90 mm, the weather office said.

(With PTI inputs)

