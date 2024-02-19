National

Mentally Unstable Man Sets Himself Ablaze On Busy Road In Amravati

The incident occurred in the morning on the busy Panchavati Nagar Square, an official said.

A 35-year-old man, who was allegedly mentally unstable, set himself ablaze on a busy road in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Monday, police said. 

Pravin Ingle, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar, poured petrol and set himself ablaze, he said. 

The man suffered injuries on his hands and stomach and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the official said.

According to Ingle's family, he was suffering from psychological issues, he said, adding that the police are yet to record the man's statement.

