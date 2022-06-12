Bhopal Woman Gets 118 Stitches On Face After Being Attacked With Blade For Resisting Sexual Harassment

A woman was assaulted by a group of men in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal with a paper cutter after she resisted their harassment outside a hotel, which led to her getting 118 stitches on her face in a surgery.

The attack took place at TT Nagar's Roshanpura area of Bhopal on Thursday, according to ETV Bharat. ANI reported the police as saying that the woman can neither speak currently nor open one of her eyes.

A group of men allegedly made obscene comments at the woman and she confronted them and slapped one of the men. While the men left after locals intervened, they returned after some time and attacked the woman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhopal) Sai Krishna S Thota told ANI, "The young woman told us she was on a bike with her husband. The couple went to Shree Palace hotel and her husband stepped inside to buy a water bottle. While she waited for her husband, some youths came up to her and made obscene comments and they were also whistling at her. She opposed it and slapped a youth three or four times."

The report added that when they were leaving the hotel, the youth came from behind and slashed the woman's face.

The police have registered an FIR in the matter and have arrested two accused named Badshah Beg and Ajay alias Bitti Sibde, according to ETV Bharat. It adds the search for the third accused is ongoing.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the victim and her family and said the state government would take care of her treatment and would provide her Rs 1 lakh.

Appreciating her act of standing up against her harassers, Chouhan said, "Fighting injustice is an act of inspiration for other people, in this way sister Seema is an inspiration for other women. Her son and daughter are students and necessary instructions have been given to Collector Bhopal to support them."

अन्याय का प्रतिकार करना अन्य लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा का कार्य है, इस नाते बहन सीमा अन्य महिलाओं के लिए प्रेरक भी हैं। उनके बेटा और बेटी पढ़ते हैं और उनके सहयोग के लिए भी कलेक्टर भोपाल को आवश्यक निर्देश दिये हैं। pic.twitter.com/BXQ5ywPCxG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 12, 2022

He further said, "The accused have been arrested. Commissioner of Bhopal and other officials have been directed to take strictest action against them. No criminal will be spared. Strict action will be taken."