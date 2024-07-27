‘Do You Have Courage?’: Mehbooba Mufti Urges Amit Shah To Form Panel From Both Sides Of LoC

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, has urged the government to establish a panel comprising representatives from both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K to discuss the region's issues.
Speaking at the 25th foundation day function of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to form a committee of 20 representatives on each side.
"Amit Shah says he will bring back that Kashmir (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) even as you tell us Muslims to go to Pakistan," she said.
"But I have a request for you. Till the time you bring that part back, form a committee of the representatives of this Kashmir and that Kashmir, and bring us together. We will sit together twice a year and discuss the issues we face," the PDP president added.
She asked Shah to set aside his ego for the sake of the nation and organise a meeting of people's representatives from both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did during his time.
"Do you have courage Amit Shah sahib? You keep on saying you will bring back that Kashmir. That Kashmir is far, bring 20 of their representatives and 20 representatives from our side and let us sit together," Mehbooba said.
"Can you do that? Do you have the courage to do that? Do you have such patriotism in you like Vajpayee that you sacrifice your ego for Jammu and Kashmir?" she asked.
Militancy Back In Jammu And Kashmir
Mufti's call for dialogue comes as Jammu and Kashmir faces a surge in militant attacks. The latest trend has worried experts: the concentration of militant activity appears to be migrating from the Kashmir Valley to the comparatively less-affected Jammu region.
While the government was happy with Kashmir's success, the incidents in Jammu over the past three years slowly escalated. Unlike in the past, militants are increasingly appearing in the mountains, inflicting casualties on security forces and then move from one area to another.
On 9 June, J&K saw one of its deadliest attacks in years. Nine Hindu pilgrims were killed and more than 30 people were injured after militants opened fire on a bus that was making its way to a shrine in the region.
The firing that took place in Reasi - one of 10 districts in Jammu - is among numerous attacks on the army and civilians in the region in recent months.