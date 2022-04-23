Mega Motorcycle Rally To Mark 125 Years Of Sikkim Police

A thousand motorcycles roared into state capital Gangtok on Saturday afternoon to mark the 125th-anniversary celebrations of the Sikkim Police. Sikkim Police completed 125 years of establishment on November 27, 2021 and are celebrating it with various programmes for a year.

This is for the first time that such a mega bike rally was organised in the state. The event also marked the concluding day of the road safety week organised by the traffic police. The participating bikers had gathered from different parts of the Himalayan state. Motorcycle clubs and different organisations took part in the programme, apart from the police.

There were a significant number of woman riders who took part in the event. The 50 km bike rally started at Rangpo and ended at the Sikkim Armed Police camp in Pangthang. "The event was organised to generate road safety awareness among the masses to minimise road accidents. With such programmes, the Sikkim Police wants to ensure that the fatality rate of accidents goes down considerably," said Arjun Tamang, the additional superintendent of police, traffic.

(With PTI inputs)