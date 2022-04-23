Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mega Motorcycle Rally To Mark 125 Years Of Sikkim Police

This is for the first time that such a mega bike rally was organised in the state. The event also marked the concluding day of the road safety week organised by the traffic police.

Mega Motorcycle Rally To Mark 125 Years Of Sikkim Police

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 8:34 pm

A thousand motorcycles roared into state capital Gangtok on Saturday afternoon to mark the 125th-anniversary celebrations of the Sikkim Police. Sikkim Police completed 125 years of establishment on November 27, 2021 and are celebrating it with various programmes for a year.

This is for the first time that such a mega bike rally was organised in the state. The event also marked the concluding day of the road safety week organised by the traffic police. The participating bikers had gathered from different parts of the Himalayan state. Motorcycle clubs and different organisations took part in the programme, apart from the police.

Related stories

Protests Not Over, Mega Rally Likely At Delhi Borders On Feb 26: Farmers

There were a significant number of woman riders who took part in the event. The 50 km bike rally started at Rangpo and ended at the Sikkim Armed Police camp in Pangthang. "The event was organised to generate road safety awareness among the masses to minimise road accidents. With such programmes, the Sikkim Police wants to ensure that the fatality rate of accidents goes down considerably," said Arjun Tamang, the additional superintendent of police, traffic.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Mega Motorcycle Rally Women Empowerment Sikkim Police Road Safety Himalayan State Accidents Organisation Gangtok
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

DeFi Platforms Becoming Favourite Hunting Ground For Crypto Thieves And Hackers

DeFi Platforms Becoming Favourite Hunting Ground For Crypto Thieves And Hackers

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report