Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Medical Profession Full Of Opportunities For Newer Avenues: Yogi Adityanath

Doctors could play a vital role in this and motivate people to stop. AIIMS has started a campaign for tobacco control and the state government will give full cooperation

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 10:42 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said a doctor's profession is full of opportunities and urged medical practitioners to explore newer avenues. He was addressing a seminar on tobacco control after inaugurating the newly constructed auditorium and the National Centre for Policy Research in Tobacco Control.

"The work of a doctor is not limited to acquiring a degree but he can do a lot of new things for the society as his area is full of opportunities," Adityanath said. He said despite being aware of the ill-effects of tobacco consumption, people were resorting to chewing pan and smoking cigarettes. "Doctors could play a vital role in this and motivate people to stop. AIIMS has started a campaign for tobacco control and the state government will give full cooperation," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

