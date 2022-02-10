Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
MDA Govt Has Accorded Top Priority To Development Of Neglected Regions: Conrad Sangma

He said that the MDA government in the last four years has initiated various welfare and infrastructure projects in South Garo Hills to accelerate the development of the neglected region. 

Meghalaya Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at Baghmara. PTI Photo

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 5:36 pm

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the National People's Party (NPP) led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has accorded top priority to the development of the neglected regions of the state. 

Addressing a gathering at Baghmara, he said that the construction of Captain Williamson Sangma Memorial College at a cost of Rs 12 crore will create better higher education facilities in South Garo Hills. 

The CM told the gathering about the Baghmara Water Supply Scheme project and various road projects that are going on to ensure internal connectivity and rural connectivity in the district. 

Sangma also interacted with producers groups at Baghmara and distributed financial assistance amounting to Rs 1.1 crore to 166 producers groups. He urged the public to avail benefits of FOCUS programme and other financial assistance that are being provided by the state government. 

He said that interest free loans are being provided by the government to ensure that livelihoods of our farmers are upscaled. "My government's vision is to double the income of our farmers," Sangma said.  

With 4.5 lakh families dependent on agriculture in the state, FOCUS scheme is a unique programme of the state government that brings direct benefits to farmers especially those impacted by Covid, he said, adding that he scheme will ensure that farmers are able to enhance their productivity, avail benefits of credit linkages and strengthen access to markets. 

The chief minister informed that his government is supporting 1.77 lakh senior citizens, persons with disabilities and single mothers across the state through the CM's Social Assistance Programme and  National Social Assistance Programme. 

MLA of Siju, Rongara Rakkam Sangma also lauded the effort of government for fast tracking development in South Garo Hills.

With inputs from PTI. 

