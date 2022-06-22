Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Mayhem And Loss Of Lives in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills Amidst Floods And Landslides

Meghalaya's South Garo Hills reel under road blockages, mobile connectivity disruption, and landslides as incessant rainfall cause flash floods and mass distress in the state.

Landslide in Meghalaya (Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 12:35 pm

As per official reports, roads were blocked, bridges washed away, mobile connectivity snapped and power supply disrupted as flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district, affecting around 40,000 people, on Tuesday. The district, which borders Bangladesh, is cut-off for the last four days with the arterial National Highway-62 affected in several places, they said.


The district witnessed multiple landslides over the past few days amid incessant rainfalls. At least six bridges, including suspension and wooden bridges, have been washed away, they said. Mobile connectivity has also been affected in the district, snapping communication. Power supply has been disrupted in Baghmara town, Karukol, Rongsa Awe, Siju, Rongara, Gasuapara, and Chokpot, among others.


So far, eight people have been killed in landslides in Bolsalgre, Siju, and Rongsa Awe including a four-year-old child. Two people are still missing from Rongsa Awe, officials said. Among the deceased is a four-year-old child, the officials said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said he will travel to the affected areas on Wednesday to meet the families who lost their kin. Sangma has to take a boat and then trek at least 6 km to reach Siju and Rongsa Awe, officials said. The families who lost their members would be given Rs 4 lakh each during the visit of the chief minister, they said. 

