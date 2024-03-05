Maoist Links Case: Bombay HC Acquits Ex-DU Professor Saibaba, Says Prosecution Failed To Prove Charges

The Maharashtra government faced a double blow as the High Court denied its plea to stay the execution of the order saying "stalling the order" will affect the right to personal liberty of an individual.

"We have already acquitted the accused and directed their release forthwith if not required in any other case. We cannot stall the said order, which may affect the right to personal liberty. We reject the application of stay," the court said.

The plea was moved by Advocate General Birendra Saraf, appearing for the government, informing the bench that an appeal against the high court judgment has been filed in the apex court this afternoon.

Saraf sought the high court to stay its judgment for a reasonable time.

The High Court order was almost similar to an earlier October 14, 2022, order of a different bench which had acquitted Saibaba with the same noting that the trial proceedings were "null and void" in the absence of a valid sanction under the UAPA.