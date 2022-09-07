Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Maoist Bunker Demolished In Jharkhand

During the operation, the naxals opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated in self defense forcing them to take cover in the forest. Some of the them received bullet injuries. 

Security forces demolished a large bunker of the proscribed  CPI(Maoist) at Saranda forest
Security forces demolished a large bunker of the proscribed  CPI(Maoist) at Saranda forest

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 8:37 pm

Security forces demolished a large bunker of the proscribed  CPI(Maoist) at Saranda forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district as part of the 'Operation Octopus' on Wednesday, a day after recovery of a huge cache of explosive and ammunition in Latehar, a senior police officer said.

The massive anti-naxal operation was carried out by the elite Jharkhand Jaguar, Cobra and West Singhbhum district armed police, Inspector General (Operations) Amol V Homkar said. CPI(Maoist) Special Area Committee member Ajay Mahato, who carries a Rs 25 lakh reward on his reward,  fled during the operation.

There was information with the police that Mahato and his squad members have assembled in the bunker. A joint team of  the security forces was constituted and the operation was launched, Homkar said.

During the operation, the naxals opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated in self defense forcing them to take cover in the forest. Some of the them received bullet injuries. No security force personnel was injured. They cordoned off the area, carried out a search operation and demolished the large bunker, the IG said.

Naxal uniform, tents, utensils and items of daily use were recovered from the spot, he added. On Tuesday security forces had seized 106 landmines, including pressure cooker and cylinder bombs, can and tiffin box bombs besides Chinese grenades were recovered during a search operation at Budapahad area in Latehar district along the Chhattisgarh border. A CPI(Maoist) bunker was also demolished, a statement issued by the police said.

The anti-naxal  'Operation Octopus' was launched four days ago under the supervision of the Jharkhand director general of police after two Maoists, including a woman, were gunned down Seraikela-Kharswan district on September 2.

(With PTI inputs)

