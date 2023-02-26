Manish Sisodia Arrested By CBI In Liquor Policy Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22. Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office in the morning for the second round of questioning in the case.

He was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were not found satisfactory, officials said. Ahead of his questioning, the minister told reporters that he was not afraid of going to jail. "When I left my job as a journalist, my wife supported me. Even today, my family is standing by my side. My workers will take care of my family if I get arrested," he said.

The minister was grilled on various aspects of the Excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others, they said.

CBI investigators alleged that the minister was not cooperating in the investigation and avoiding clarifications on crucial points sought by them resulting in his arrest.

He was originally summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise, following which, the CBI had asked him to appear on February 26.

Earlier in the day, several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were detained outside of the CBI headquarters in New Delhi where Sisodia was summoned for the questioning. According to the Delhi Police around 50 people have been detained including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai. The leaders from the party arrived outside the headquarters in support of Sisodia.

(With inputs from PTI)