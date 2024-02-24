National

Manipur: IED Blast Kills 1, Injures Other In Imphal; Unrest Looms In Other Parts Of District

Unidentified individuals set fire to the office of civil society organization United Committee Manipur (UCM) in Lamphelpat of Imphal West district.

Outlook Web Desk

February 24, 2024

Manipur unrest (representative image)
A person died while another was injured from an IED explosion on Saturday in Manipur's Imphal West district.

The incident occurred at DM College complex on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Oinam Kenegy, a 24-year-old man, who succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The injured individual is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, and their condition is serious, reportedly.

According to PTI, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.

Unrest in other places

In Lamphelpat of Imphal West district, unidentified individuals set fire to the office of civil society organization United Committee Manipur (UCM).

In a separate incident, another group of unidentified people vandalized and set fire to the administrative section of a school in Imphal East district around 12.45 am on Saturday, as reported by a police officer.

He said a vehicle that was parked on the premises was also gutted in the fire.

