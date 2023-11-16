Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Manipur: Banned Militant Outfit Claims Responsibility For Attacking Assam Rifles Vehicle With IED

People's Liberation Army is a banned militant outfit that triggered a low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device blast on an Assam Rifles vehicle on Thursday and later claimed responsibility.

Assam Rifles in Manipur
Assam Rifles in Manipur PTI

PTI

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 10:55 pm

Militants triggered a low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast under an Assam Rifles mine-protected vehicle in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Thursday morning, officials said.

A banned militant outfit, People's Liberation Army (PLA), has claimed responsibility for the attack, they said.

The paramilitary force's vehicle was on routine patrolling in the district's Saibol area when it was targeted around 8.15 am, they said.

"A team of Assam Rifles personnel were on routine patrolling duty in the area when a low-intensity IED went off under the vehicle. None of the soldiers present inside the armoured vehicle was injured," they added.

Police said soon after triggering the explosive, the gunmen fired indiscriminately at the vehicle.

"The soldiers retaliated. There is no information if any of the attackers have been injured or killed," police said.

Assam Rifles have begun an operation to track the perpetrators.

"The Assam Rifles has launched a search operation to find the attackers. The forces have cordoned off the area," police added. 

The Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal District, a tribal organisation, condemned the attack.

It also demanded that militant bodies leave  Kuki-Zo areas immediately.

Tags

National Manipur IED Blast Assam Rifles Manipur Conflict People's Liberation Army (PLA)

