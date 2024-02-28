Man Wanted By Thane Police In 2020 Murder Case Arrested From UP

Thane police in Maharashtra has arrested a man wanted in a 2020 murder case from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, an official said on Wednesday.

A team of Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi division arrested Vakil alias Sanu Abbas Mansuri (31), a notorious gangster against whom several criminal cases are registered in UP, from a village near Phoolpur, he said.

A case of murder was registered against Vakil and others after Sattar Mansuri (67) was fatally shot at Bhiwandi in Thane district by a group of men from Phoolpur over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh in August 2020, said assistant inspector Suresh Chope of Shanti Nagar police station.

"Two individuals involved in the crime were arrested. But police were searching for the remaining accused for the last four years," he said.

Following a tip-off, Vakil was nabbed from a village near Phoolpur on Sunday, he added.

Vakil has several cases registered against him including at least two cases of murder and offences under the Gangster Act in Uttar Pradesh. He was evading arrest since 2018, the official said.

Further probe was on, he added.