Man Kills Live-In Partner Over Domestic Issues

A 19-year-old woman stabbed to death on Monday allegedly by her live-in partner following regular fights between them over daily expenses and other domestic issues, police said. The deceased, Beena, resident of Khanpur, and the accused had been friends for the last three years and were staying together for two months in a rented house in Aya Nagar area, they said.

The couple fought over managing their daily expenses, unemployment and family matters, they added. The accused, identified as Harish (20), was nabbed on the spot by the alert patrolling team, police said, adding that the knife used in the crime has been recovered from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, "On Monday, at 6.40 pm, a PCR call regarding stabbing a lady on DESU road, near Bhagwati Hospital, was received at Mehrauli police station. When our team reached the spot, the injured woman was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre where she died during the course of treatment."

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that earlier he repaired autos but he has been unemployed for the last one year due to which Beena kept fighting with him and went to her parental home some five-six days ago, the DCP said.

"On Monday, a meeting was fixed with Beena and accordingly, they met near Bhool Bhulaiyaa at about 5 pm. They had an argument on the issue of family life and monthly expenses. Beena also threatened to register a case against her partner and his family members. The accused, who was mentally prepared and was carrying a knife, stabbed Beena near her neck from the back side," she added. A case under appropriate section was registered and further interrogation is underway, police said.

