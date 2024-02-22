National

Man Held For Impersonating Cop At HSC Exam Centre In Maharashtra’s Akola District

The man, Anupam Madan Khandare, was trying to help his sister, who was taking the state board’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC or Class 12) exams, the official said.

PTI
PTI

February 22, 2024

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for impersonating a cop at an HSC exam centre in Maharashtra’s Akola district, an official said on Thursday.

The man, Anupam Madan Khandare, was trying to help his sister, who was taking the state board’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC or Class 12) exams, the official said. Donning a fake khaki uniform, Khandare walked into a centre at Shahbabu Urdu High School in Patur town on Wednesday.

Just then, a senior police official reached the centre with his team to monitor security arrangements. Khandare saluted the official, but his untrained gesture made everyone suspicious. The cops on the spot quickly realised that Khandare was wearing a fake uniform as it was shabbily stitched.

The official said Khandare had come to pass chits to his sister and was arrested for cheating and personating a government servant. The Maharashtra HSC exams are scheduled to be held between February 21 and March 19.

