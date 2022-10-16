Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Man Detained After He Climbs On To Stage To Give Memorandum To Gujarat CM; Released

A man was detained and then released after he went up to the stage during an event of Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel to hand over a memorandum on recruitment on Sunday, a police official said.

Listen to the story

Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat.
Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat. PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 10:38 pm

A man was detained and then released after he went up to the stage during an event of Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel to hand over a memorandum on recruitment on Sunday, a police official said.

The CM was on stage for the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' event when Rohit Kumar (30) climbed onto the stage, the Deesa city police station official said.

"He wanted to hand over a memorandum regarding recruitment to the post of talati-cum-Mantri. He dodged the security personnel because he was wearing the saffron scarf of the BJP and appeared to be a party member. However, he was overpowered and whisked away from the stage as soon as he took out the paper," he said.

The man was detained and taken to the police station at around 3:30 pm and was released post-questioning after three hours, the official informed.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel Talati-cum-Mantri Memorandum On Recruitment Bharatiya Janata Party' 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' Security Personnel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How To Link Aadhaar With Voter ID Card; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide For You

How To Link Aadhaar With Voter ID Card; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide For You

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC