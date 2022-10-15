Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Home National

Man, 70, Found Dead In Kashmere Gate Area With A Busted Head

In north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police found a 70-year-old man dead with injuries to his head and body.

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 7:03 pm

A 70-year-old man was found dead with injuries on his head and other body parts in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area, police said on Saturday.

The man’s body was found on Friday at the banks of the Yamuna River, near Pahadi Ghat, Behind Nigam Bodh Ghat in Kashmere Gate.

Police found the man inside a shanty-like structure with a “punctured” head and other wounds, lying in a pool of blood, a senior police officer said.

The man was later identified as Baba, who had been living in the area for the last eight to ten years. His body has been preserved at Sabzi Mandi mortuary, the officer said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered and an investigation was taken up, police added.

